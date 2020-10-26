GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLPEY. ValuEngine cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. Research analysts forecast that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

