GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock surged following the company’s strategic partnership with Microsoft. The deal will not only allow GameStop to rev up its retail technology infrastructure but will also facilitate in boosting its physical and digital video game offerings. The company is on track to augment technology and data analytics capabilities, and boost presence in the gaming industry. Notably, the company’s e-commerce operations have been growing. However, the top-line continued to struggle, falling 26.7% during second-quarter fiscal 2020. Limited availability of hardware and accessories along with temporary store closures adversely impacted the top-line performance. Management anticipates the company’s top-line performance to remain soft in the third quarter.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised GameStop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $977.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in GameStop by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

