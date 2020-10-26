Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $39.20 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,002,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after buying an additional 1,793,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after buying an additional 2,244,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,892,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,573,000 after buying an additional 321,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 388,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

