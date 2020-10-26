GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GLOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.21.
Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $20.58.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $553,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.
