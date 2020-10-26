GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GLOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.21.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $84.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.57 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. Analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $553,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

