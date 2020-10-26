Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

GTY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 34.05%. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Getty Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.