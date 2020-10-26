Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.43

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.43 and last traded at $59.53, with a volume of 243867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of -253.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

