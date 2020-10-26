GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 86,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,150. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

