Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOGO. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen lowered Gogo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of GOGO opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.19. Gogo has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.34 million. The firm’s revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gogo will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver purchased 2,606,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,428,480.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $174,891.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at $426,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gogo by 64.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Gogo by 44,187.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 273.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 453,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

