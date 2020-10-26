Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €87.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.29 ($97.99).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €68.64 ($80.75) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.54. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a twelve month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

