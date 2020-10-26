Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €10.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INGA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.31 ($9.77).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

