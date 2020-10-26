Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) a €152.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €156.40 ($184.00).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €147.90 ($174.00) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard SA has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €139.01 and its 200-day moving average is €139.35.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

