Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Purchases $65,500.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,595.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $66,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00.

On Monday, October 5th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,660.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00.

On Friday, September 25th, David Golub acquired 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $193,650.00.

On Monday, September 28th, David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, David Golub acquired 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $194,100.00.

On Monday, September 21st, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00.

On Friday, September 18th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $133,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.54 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 91.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

