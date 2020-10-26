GoodRx (GDRX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/19/2020 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GDRX traded down $2.17 on Monday, reaching $50.33. 8,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,332. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $111,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

