Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) & Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Rayonier shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 39.56% 6.36% 1.49% Rayonier 5.47% 1.92% 1.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Ajax and Rayonier’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $64.92 million 2.88 $34.71 million $1.51 5.40 Rayonier $711.60 million 5.31 $59.10 million $0.46 60.20

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Ajax and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rayonier 0 2 2 0 2.50

Great Ajax presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.00%. Rayonier has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Rayonier.

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Great Ajax pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier pays out 234.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Rayonier on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it provides loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (378,000 acres) and New Zealand (408,000 acres).

