Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $135.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.33.

ASR stock opened at $123.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $82.08 and a 52-week high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 67.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 40,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

