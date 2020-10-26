Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GNTY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $315.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $34.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 20.06%. Analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.