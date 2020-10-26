Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $849.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $358.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.00 million. The E.W. Scripps had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

