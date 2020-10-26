Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $283.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAFC. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

