Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $283.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.36. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1,069.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

