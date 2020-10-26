Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) vs. NVR (NASDAQ:NVR) Financial Analysis

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) and NVR (NYSE:NVR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of NVR shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of NVR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and NVR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NVR $7.22 billion 2.11 $878.54 million $221.13 18.59

NVR has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and NVR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A NVR 11.77% 33.66% 20.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harbor Custom Development and NVR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A NVR 0 2 2 0 2.50

NVR has a consensus price target of $4,848.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.96%. Given NVR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NVR is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Summary

NVR beats Harbor Custom Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers; brokers title insurance; and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

