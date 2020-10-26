Harley-Davidson (HOG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $669.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $30.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
