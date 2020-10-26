Harmony Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.87 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $29.87 million and $3.66 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.74 or 0.04549615 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00292330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

