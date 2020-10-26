Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Stake Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,161,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,655 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.44% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $190,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,115,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,962,000 after buying an additional 193,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

