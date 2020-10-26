Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $113.22 on Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 51.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $26.82 million and $24.09 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 46.9% lower against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $113.22 or 0.00858874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00025322 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,861 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

