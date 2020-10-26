Harvest Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Harvest Management LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1,088.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products makes up about 5.2% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $804,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. 140166 downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

Shares of MXIM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.40. 1,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,667. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

