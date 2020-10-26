Harvest Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,810 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 3.6% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 416.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 341.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.66. 3,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,100. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

