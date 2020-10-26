Harvest Management LLC Invests $599,000 in Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Pfenex accounts for about 0.7% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pfenex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 95.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 107.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pfenex by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Pfenex in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfenex in the second quarter worth $129,000.

PFNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Pfenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Pfenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfenex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of PFNX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,865. Pfenex Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million.

In other Pfenex news, major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $1,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

