Harvest Management LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Cubic comprises about 0.4% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cubic by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,823 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 21.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 19.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cubic by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUB traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.25. 320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.99. Cubic Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUB. TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

