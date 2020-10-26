Hashshare Hits Market Cap of $4.00 Million (HSS)

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, Hashshare has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Hashshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Hashshare has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $2.53 million worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00269655 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00020335 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00026504 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00009305 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00007672 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,290,476 coins. The official message board for Hashshare is blog.naver.com/hashshare . Hashshare’s official website is hashshare.org/en

Hashshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

