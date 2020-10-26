Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) a €120.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.25 ($120.29).

AFX stock opened at €118.70 ($139.65) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €94.56. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 52-week low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 52-week high of €123.90 ($145.76). The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion and a PE ratio of 88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

