Haven Protocol Price Tops $1.72 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00013066 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.73 million and $1.52 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13,182.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.36 or 0.03067469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.63 or 0.02015033 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00436167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.01022756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009557 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00474692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,776,602 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars.

