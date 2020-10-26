HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HBT Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,453 shares of company stock valued at $357,957.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 66.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.