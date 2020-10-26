HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $336.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,490.71% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. Analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

