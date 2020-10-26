HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,021,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835,101 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.10% of HD Supply worth $207,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 184.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 41,248 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:HDS traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.08. 13,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 770,581 shares of company stock worth $32,105,516. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HDS. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HD Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.