Head-To-Head Comparison: Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) & Viatar CTC Solutions (NYSE:VRTT)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) and Viatar CTC Solutions (OTCMKTS:VRTT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Teleflex alerts:

This table compares Teleflex and Viatar CTC Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.60 billion 6.56 $461.47 million $11.15 32.85 Viatar CTC Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Viatar CTC Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Viatar CTC Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 18.99% 17.15% 7.91% Viatar CTC Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Teleflex has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viatar CTC Solutions has a beta of 9.12, suggesting that its stock price is 812% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Teleflex and Viatar CTC Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 1 9 0 2.90 Viatar CTC Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teleflex currently has a consensus target price of $389.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Teleflex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Viatar CTC Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teleflex beats Viatar CTC Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products consist of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology product comprises the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management for patients in the hospital and individuals in the home care markets. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Viatar CTC Solutions Company Profile

Viatar CTC Solutions Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and marketing cancer molecular diagnostics and cancer therapy products in the United States. Its products include Viatar collection system for molecular analysis that collects and purifies circulating tumor cells (CTCs) for DNA sequencing and other genetic analysis technologies used primarily for research; and Viatar therapeutic oncopheresis system to remove CTCs from a patient's blood as a new cancer therapy for metastatic disease. The company was formerly known as Vizio Medical Devices LLC and changed its name to Viatar CTC Solutions Inc. in February 2014. Viatar CTC Solutions Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.