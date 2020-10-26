Head-To-Head Review: Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) & Suzano (OTCMKTS:SUZ)

Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) and Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hadera Paper and Suzano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hadera Paper 0 0 0 0 N/A Suzano 1 0 4 0 2.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Suzano shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Hadera Paper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hadera Paper and Suzano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A Suzano -62.12% 20.00% 2.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hadera Paper and Suzano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Suzano $6.32 billion 1.94 -$713.96 million N/A N/A

Hadera Paper has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Suzano.

Volatility and Risk

Hadera Paper has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzano has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Suzano beats Hadera Paper on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hadera Paper Company Profile

Hadera Paper Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. It provides collection and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, electronic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, textile, high-tech, games, plastic, and metal products. The company also offers office supplies, paper and paper products, technology and peripherals, hobbies and crafts, furniture, food, and cleaning products. The company was formerly known as American Israeli Paper Mills Ltd. and changed its name to Hadera Paper Ltd. in July 2008. Hadera Paper Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is based in Hadera, Israel.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials. The company was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil. Suzano S.A. is a subsidiary of Suzano Holding S.A.

