Head to Head Survey: First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG) versus Tenet Healthcare (OTCMKTS:THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) and First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Healthcare and First Physicians Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Healthcare -0.28% 82.35% 1.79% First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tenet Healthcare and First Physicians Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Healthcare $18.48 billion 0.17 -$232.00 million $2.68 10.88 First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Physicians Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenet Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tenet Healthcare and First Physicians Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Healthcare 1 4 6 0 2.45 First Physicians Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.88%. Given Tenet Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenet Healthcare is more favorable than First Physicians Capital Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Tenet Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Tenet Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of First Physicians Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tenet Healthcare has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Physicians Capital Group has a beta of -14.51, suggesting that its stock price is 1,551% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenet Healthcare beats First Physicians Capital Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. The company also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; cardiovascular, digestive disease, neurosciences, musculoskeletal, and obstetrics services; outpatient services, including physical therapy; cardiothoracic surgery, complex spinal surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosurgery services; quaternary care services in heart and kidney transplants; and limb-salvaging vascular procedures, acute level 1 trauma services, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging technology, and telemedicine access for various medical specialties. In addition, it operates ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, surgical, off-campus emergency, and micro-hospitals; and offers healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management, as well as value-based care solutions to healthcare systems, individual hospitals, physician practices, self-insured organizations, health plans, and other entities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 65 hospitals, 24 surgical hospitals, and approximately 159 outpatient centers, as well as 260 ambulatory surgery, 39 urgent care, and 23 imaging centers in the United States. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

First Physicians Capital Group Company Profile

First Physicians Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides management, financial, and ancillary healthcare and IT services to the rural and community hospital market in the United States. The company offers hospital administration, billing and revenue cycle management, insurance, and medical supplies services, as well as finance, accounting, and tax services. It also provides physician and nurse staffing services, as well as administrative staffing, including hospital administrator, billing and coding, and non-healthcare provider personnel; and ancillary healthcare and IT services comprising electronic health and medical records solutions, radiology and diagnostic imaging, pathology and laboratory, emergency room care, and physical therapy and rehabilitation services. In addition, the company invests in, manages, and develops properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services consisting of critical access and physician-owned hospitals; federally and state-funded medical clinics; outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient surgical centers, and ancillary services facilities; medical office buildings; and medical equipment, such as CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, and surgical equipment. Further, it owns a medical clinic in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Tri-Isthmus Group, Inc. and changed its name to First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. in September 2009. First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

