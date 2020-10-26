Head-To-Head Survey: MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) and Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMESQ)

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) and Emerge Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EMESQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

67.8% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MDU Resources Group and Emerge Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDU Resources Group $5.34 billion 0.93 $335.45 million $1.69 14.66 Emerge Energy Services $313.59 million 0.00 -$128.54 million N/A N/A

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Emerge Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares MDU Resources Group and Emerge Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDU Resources Group 6.50% 12.52% 4.57% Emerge Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MDU Resources Group and Emerge Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDU Resources Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Emerge Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.09%. Given MDU Resources Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MDU Resources Group is more favorable than Emerge Energy Services.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats Emerge Energy Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming; and offers supply related value-added services. The company's Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, and gathering services through regulated and nonregulated pipeline systems primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions; and cathodic protection and other energy-related services. Its Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt mix; and supplies ready-mixed concrete. This segment is also involved in the sale of cement, liquid asphalt, finished concrete products, and other building materials and related contracting services. The company's Construction Services segment designs, constructs, and maintains electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, and mechanical piping and services; and overhead and underground electrical distribution and transmission lines, substations, external lighting, traffic signalization, and gas pipelines, as well as engages in the utility excavation activities. This segment also manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment; and constructs and maintains renewable energy projects. It serves manufacturing, commercial, industrial, institutional, and government customers, as well as utilities. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP is engaged in owning, operation, acquisition and development of energy service assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two business segments: sand and fuel processing and distribution. Emerge Energy Services LP is based in Southlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.