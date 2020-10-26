Head-To-Head Survey: T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) versus SIFCO Industries (NASDAQ:SIF)

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) and T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

19.6% of SIFCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of T.A.T. Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of SIFCO Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of T.A.T. Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SIFCO Industries has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T.A.T. Technologies has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SIFCO Industries and T.A.T. Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIFCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A T.A.T. Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SIFCO Industries and T.A.T. Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIFCO Industries 5.68% 17.37% 6.00% T.A.T. Technologies -1.23% 0.25% 0.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SIFCO Industries and T.A.T. Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIFCO Industries $112.45 million 0.20 -$7.51 million N/A N/A T.A.T. Technologies $102.03 million 0.38 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

T.A.T. Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SIFCO Industries.

Summary

SIFCO Industries beats T.A.T. Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. The company also provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining and sub-assembly of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About T.A.T. Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides MRO services for heat transfer components, as well as for manufacturing heat transfer solutions; and aviation components, such as power plants, landing gears, and other aircraft components. In addition, it engages in the operation of a repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers, and the military; and the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.