Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 3,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $101,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,641.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 559,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 741,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after acquiring an additional 98,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.80. 3,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

