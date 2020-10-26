Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT Lowered to $26.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.48. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $98,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

