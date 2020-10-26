HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) & Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Head-To-Head Contrast

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Moxian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HealthStream and Moxian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 3 0 0 2.00 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthStream currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.91%. Given HealthStream’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Moxian.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 7.25% 4.44% 3.10% Moxian N/A 217.18% 27.15%

Risk and Volatility

HealthStream has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HealthStream and Moxian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $254.11 million 2.65 $15.77 million $0.44 47.89 Moxian $370,000.00 54.26 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services. It also provides applications for learning, compensation management, succession planning, competency management, disclosure management, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, the company offers VerityStream, a SaaS-based solution for recruiting, application submission, verification of licensure and other credentials, privileging, appointments by credentialing committees, enrollment, network management, onboarding, and performance evaluation; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing and privileging processes for hospitals; EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups; CredentialMyDoc, a SaaS-based solution to credential and enroll providers with payers for reimbursement, and to apply and maintain privileges, primarily in ambulatory care settings; and EchoAccess, a platform to support hospital call centers with physician referral and provider directories functionalities. Further, it provides NurseGrid Mobile, an application for nurses to manage and share their schedules, swap shifts, communicate with one another, and to coordinate work and non-work activities. The company offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Moxian

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

