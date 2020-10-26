Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

HTLF opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.79 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,140.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 89.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.