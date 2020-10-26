HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.57 ($64.20).

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) stock opened at €46.90 ($55.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25. HelloFresh SE has a one year low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a one year high of €56.40 ($66.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.49.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

