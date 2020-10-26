HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, October 30th

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, October 30th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of HPR opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

