Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 8.09. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6,917.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

