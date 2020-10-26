Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,601,145,000 after acquiring an additional 183,830 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of HD stock opened at $280.34 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.