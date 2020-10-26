Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hometrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.38.

HTBI opened at $16.42 on Friday. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $279.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hometrust Bancshares will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hunter Westbrook acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,972.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,726.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $156,640. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

