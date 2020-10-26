Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HOPE. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of HOPE opened at $8.64 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,778,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,718,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 256,038 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 639.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,647,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

