Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huaneng Power International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:HNP opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. Huaneng Power International has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

